Jozo Simunovic out of Celtic's next Champions League game after suspension extended

Jozo Simunovic will miss Celtic's return match against Rosenborg

Jozo Simunovic has been ruled out of Celtic's Champions League second qualifying round second-leg against Rosenborg after being handed an extra one-match suspension.

The centre-back served an automatic ban in the 3-1 first-leg victory at Celtic Park on Wednesday after being sent off against Alashkert in the previous round.

But UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body (CEDB) has decided his high challenge warranted further punishment.

A UEFA statement read: "The CEDB has decided to suspend the Celtic player Simunovic Jozo for two UEFA competition matches.

"The player has already served one match and will therefore be suspended for the next match for which he would be otherwise eligible."

Celtic had to come from behind to beat Rosenborg after the Norwegian champions took the lead in the 15th minute through defender Birger Meling.

But Brendan Rodgers' side responded with two goals from Odsonne Edouard and one from fellow Frenchman Olivier Ntcham to give them a two-goal advantage going into the second match next Wednesday.