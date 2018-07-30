Scott Brown wants Celtic to be dominant against Rosenborg

1:30 The seasons are getting longer for Celtic and skipper Scott Brown but he feels as fit as ever and says his appetite for trophies has not waned The seasons are getting longer for Celtic and skipper Scott Brown but he feels as fit as ever and says his appetite for trophies has not waned

Celtic captain Scott Brown has his sights set on another victory in Norway rather than simply trying to protect their lead over Rosenborg.

The Hoops are looking to knock their opponents out of the Champions League qualifiers for the second year running after a 3-1 first-leg win at Parkhead last week.

That represented an improvement on last year when James Forrest netted the only goal of the tie after a goalless first leg in Glasgow.

Brown wants to maintain that progress with a dominant display in Trondheim on Wednesday.

The midfielder said: "The football we played in the second half was outstanding. We managed to keep them back in their half and keep the shots on Craig's goal to a bare minimum.

"The way the lads played was exceptional but going over there is totally different circumstances. They know they have to come out and score two goals so here's hoping we can open them up a little bit.

Celtic came from a goal down to beat Rosenborg 3-1 in last week's first leg

"We have so much pace all over the team now and it's a big part of our game. We have Scott Sinclair who is back flying and Jamesy Forrest who was exceptional last year and has started the season as well as anyone.

"Odsonne (Edouard) as well looks a totally different player from last season, he is looking sharper, fitter and stronger and looks like he has a proper eye for goal. He's been a breath of fresh air.

"It's always hard going over there but last year we went there after a 0-0 at home and got a great victory with a great goal by Jamesy Forrest.

"We have won there before so the aim for us is to go over there, score goals, create chances and play good football. We believe we can do that."

Celtic have won back-to-back domestic trebles

Brown was speaking at the launch of the new Scottish Premiership season, where Celtic will attempt to win an eighth successive league title.

This is the 33-year-old's 17th season, having made his Hibs debut in May 2003, but he has no plans of retiring just yet.

"The seasons are getting longer and longer," he said. "We are lucky enough that this season we had four weeks off.

"It is hard on your body, especially being at Celtic when you have got Champions League football."