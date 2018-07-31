Rosenborg v Celtic preview: Bhoys favourite to progress in Champions League

Brendan Rodgers has led Celtic to the Champions League group stages in each of his two seasons in charge so far

Celtic will go into their Champions League qualifying second round, second leg tie against Rosenborg in pole position to progress to the next round.

The Hoops hold a 3-1 advantage from the first leg and are looking to knock their opponents out of the Champions League qualifiers for the second year running, having squeezed through 1-0 on aggregate in 2017/18.

Captain Scott Brown has his sights set on another victory in Norway, rather than simply trying to protect the lead they established at Celtic Park last week.

Brown wants to maintain the progress of last week's result with a dominant display in Trondheim on Wednesday.

The midfielder said: "The football we played in the second half was outstanding. We managed to keep them back in their half and keep the shots on Craig Gordon's goal to a bare minimum.

"The way the lads played was exceptional, but going over there is totally different circumstances. They know they have to come out and score two goals so here's hoping we can open them up a little bit.

"We have so much pace all over the team now and it's a big part of our game. We have Scott Sinclair who is back flying and James Forrest who was exceptional last year and has started the season as well as anyone.

Odsonne Edouard was on target in Celtic's first-leg win

"Odsonne (Edouard) as well looks a totally different player from last season, he is looking sharper, fitter and stronger and looks like he has a proper eye for goal. He's been a breath of fresh air.

"It's always hard going over there but last year we went there after a 0-0 at home and got a great victory with a great goal by James Forrest.

"We have won there before so the aim for us is to go over there, score goals, create chances and play good football. We believe we can do that."

Interim Rosenborg manager Rini Coolen said the Norwegian side would be willing to take risks as they look to upset the favourites in the second leg - although with a potentially useful away goal in the bank, a 2-0 win would be enough to put them through.

He said: "Celtic deserved the win last week and in the end we were lucky that we didn't lose more goals, but hopefully we can do some things differently. We are playing at home and we have our supporters.

"We have a chance to win the game but we have to create those circumstances and yes we have to take some risks and yes we have to give away some spaces, but we will not open the door.

"We know things happen in football that you don't expect. We have examples in high-level games, Champions League qualification games and in the World Cup.

"Anything can happen in football. Sometimes things happen that you don't expect but, realistically, it will not be easy.

"Celtic have a bigger chance to go through than us but it doesn't mean that we don't have a chance at all."