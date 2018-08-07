Brendan Rodgers says Celtic face tough test against AEK Athens

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic will not be underestimating the Greek champions

Brendan Rodgers is warning that AEK Athens will be "a real test" for Celtic in their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

Celtic are hoping for a third consecutive season in the group stages but first they will have to overcome the Greek champions, with the winners facing either Malmo or Hungarian side MOL Vidi FC in the Champions League play-off stage.

AEK have not reached the group stages since 2006 but the Celtic boss is taking nothing for granted.

"It's another step up," Rodgers said. "They are obviously champions of their country so that always makes them a tough opponent, because they have that winning mentality.

"They look a Champions League team to me.

"We know we can give them problems but we know it will be a real examination over two legs.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring against Rosenborg in the last qualifying round

"If we can get a win with a clean sheet that will be a great result for us."

"They play a 4-4-2 system and are very fast on the counter attack. They have quick players at the top of the field. Over the course of the two games, it'll be a real test for us."

"When we're at home we like to impose our game because we're a decent side as well and we know we can give them problems. This will be a really good examination over two legs for us."

"We've done all the work, all our preparation. We've analysed them closely and looked at all the details of their game. They're very compact, very tight and difficult to play through."

Hearts vs Celtic Live on

Celtic have home advantage in the first leg and Rodgers says the fans can play their part in helping the side build an advantage going into the return leg in Greece next Tuesday.

"The crowd will be very important for us," he added. "They really support us and they've shown real patience at this level over the past couple of seasons.

"If we can win the game and take that into the next game we'll be very happy."

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.