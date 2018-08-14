Dedryck Boyata says he is with his Celtic teammates after transfer uncertainty

Dedryck Boyata was the subject of a bid from Fulham in the transfer window

Dedryck Boyata has confirmed he is undergoing treatment for an injury and appeared to reassure Celtic that he is committed to their cause.

The defender was the subject of a bid from Fulham in the transfer window and has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers admitted it was "sad" not to have the player with the squad for the Champions League third-round qualifying second leg against AEK Athens on Wednesday because of an ongoing back complaint.

But in an Instagram video showcasing his treatment, Boyata said: "Muscular work session to come back even stronger on the pitch.

"Unfortunately I could not play tomorrow because I'm not yet 100% operational but I'm with all my teammates to bring the qualification"

Asked how much of a distraction the Boyata issue had been, Rodgers said at the pre-match news conference in Athens: "More sad than a distraction. He is a player that we would have loved to have here with us.

"He is a player that has been with us over the last couple of seasons and at this time it would have been great to have him here."

Celtic's ongoing tie with AEK Athens is delicately poised at 1-1 following the first leg at Parkhead.