Celtic reject Fulham offer for Dedryck Boyata

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the club rejected a firm offer from Fulham for Belgium international defender Dedryck Boyata.

The 26-year-old centre-back, who has 12 months left on his contract, has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks following his impressive displays at the World Cup.

But Rodgers is keen to hang onto Boyata and tie him to a longer contract.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens, the Celtic boss said: "Yes, we have had a few enquiries and there was a confirmed bid by Fulham for him.

"He is a player that we don't want to lose. We know he is in the last year of his deal.

"He has been a fantastic player for me in my time here and he had an excellent World Cup when he played.

"He is clearly a player of value. At this point in time for us, he is very important and the club rejected that."

Boyata has not played yet for Celtic this season after being involved in the World Cup

Rodgers is also aware that Celtic will have little time to find an adequate replacement for Boyata, with the transfer window shutting in Scotland at the end of the month.

When asked if Celtic would be unwilling to consider any more bids for him, Rodgers said: "No, because it would be very difficult for us to replace him at this late stage."

Boyata is yet to appear for Celtic this season, having returned late following the World Cup but he is back in training with the squad.