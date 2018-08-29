Moussa Dembele approach made by Lyon, says club president Jean-Michael Aulas

Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas says the French club have made contact with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele regarding a transfer and that he is interested in a move.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday that Dembele's representatives are in Glasgow holding talks following "big interest" from another club, understood by Sky sources to be Lyon.

"We are interested in Dembélé, we have contacted him, he is interested, it is one of the tracks but we have others," said Aulas.

More to follow...