Celtic confirm Moussa Dembele interest from another club

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Moussa Dembele's representatives are in Glasgow holding talks following "big interest" from another club, understood by Sky sources to be Lyon.

There has been no bid made for the player and Rodgers still hopes to have him available for Thursday night's Europa League qualifying play-off against Suduva, although Dembele did not take part in Wednesday's training session at Lennoxtown.

Any transfer would have to be completed before midnight on Friday, when the transfer window closes in Scotland.

"Moussa and his representatives were speaking to the club today," said Rodgers.

"There hasn't been an official bid as far as I am aware - but interest. As far as I am aware, it is one club.

"It is safe to say there is a big interest from another club and Moussa and his representatives are speaking about it. Moussa is not a player we want to lose.

"You always have to be prepared for that. That's natural. It's not an ideal situation, with a few days to go.

"It's one where we hope to ensure by the end of the window we are strong. We are looking for players to come in and freshen up the squad and also fit in to what we are doing.

"A lot of work going on behind the scenes to try and improve the squad."

As for the game against Suduva, Rodgers confirmed the Europa League is a competition they are taking seriously and aspire to do well in.

"It's important for us to have European football at least through to Christmas and that's something we want to do," he added.

"It's an opportunity for all of us to play against really good teams and work against very good managers. It's a competition we can use our experience and do well in.

"We were disappointed going out last season especially after playing well at home. We need the support behind us and get into what is a very good European competition."

Rodgers also confirmed that French striker Odsonne Edouard has returned to training as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

"He is back training and looking very good," said Rodgers. "He's been a miss for us, a big talent but it's great to have him back."

Celtic's Europa League tie with Suduva is level at 1-1 after the first leg in Lithuania.