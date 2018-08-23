Suduva 1-1 Celtic: Olivier Ntcham header not enough

Olivier Ntcham headed Celtic into an early lead

Celtic's hopes of reaching the Europa League group stage remain in the balance after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lithuanian side Suduva in their play-off first leg.

Things could not have started better for Celtic as Mikey Johnston cut back onto his right foot and curled a cross onto the edge of the six-yard box from the left, where Olivier Ntcham was in space, allowing him to head home the opener.

Brendan Rodgers will not have been happy with the equaliser when a free-kick from just inside the Celtic half was punted into space, Craig Gordon ran to try and collect the ball but got nowhere near as an unmarked Ovidijus Verbickas flicked it into an empty net.

The Scottish champions almost retook the lead when James Forrest controlled a cross in the box and fired a powerful drive towards the bottom corner but goalkeeper Kardum reacted superbly to turn the shot wide when it looked destined for the back of the net.

Gordon made amends from his error with two saves after the break, first from Rigino Cicilia, who saw his drive from 12 yards tipped over the bar.

Substitute Julius Kasparavicius made the goalkeeper work even harder when his powerful shot to the corner was palmed wide of the goal, much to Celtic's relief.

Ntcham almost turned provider in the second half when he slipped the ball through to Moussa Dembele but the striker's composure escaped him as he fired his shot high and wide.

Kristoffer Ajer rose highest to send a downwards header towards goal in the last minute from a corner but the ball bounced agonisingly wide, ensuring the match ended as a draw.

What next?

The second leg takes place at Celtic Park on Thursday 30 August at 8pm.