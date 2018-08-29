Celtic v Suduva preview: Moussa Dembele a doubt for hosts

Moussa Dembele could be missing for Celtic

Moussa Dembele could miss the second leg of Celtic's Europa League play-off against Suduva on Thursday as doubts continue over his future with the club.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said Dembele's representatives are in Glasgow holding talks following "big interest" from another club, with Lyon confirming they have made an approach for the striker.

Rodgers says he plans to speak to Dembele, who missed training, regarding the Suduva match, which stands at 1-1 after the first leg in Lithuania.

Lyon confirm approach for Dembele

"He is available for the game but I will speak to him later on," said the Celtic manager. "It is clearly difficult for players and clubs at this late stage.

"I have to be convinced with everyone that plays, that they are fully committed to playing in the game."

The winner of the tie will progress to the Europa League group stages, with the draw taking place on Friday.

Celtic followed up the draw in the first leg with a 1-0 win over Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, and face Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

While Dembele is a doubt for the second leg, Celtic look set to be boosted by the return of striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been out injured for four games.

"He is back training and looking very good," said Rodgers. "He has been a miss for us as he is a big talent, so it is great to have him back and moving so well."

Rodgers is determined that Celtic will see off the Lithuanian side and assure European football, for the rest of the year at least.

He said: "It is important for us to have European football at least through to Christmas. We started out on this qualification journey on June 18 and it has been a long pre-season but we have a great opportunity to finish the job off at home."

Jack Hendry has returned to training after an ankle complaint but Jozo Simunovic (ankle) and Nir Bitton (knee) remain out with Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan still short of fitness.