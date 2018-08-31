Celtic sign Youssouf Mulumbu on a two-year deal

Youssouf Mulumbu joins Celtic

Youssouf Mulumbu has joined Scottish champions Celtic on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old spent last season at Kilmarnock and scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Celtic in February.

He previously had spells at West Brom and Norwich.

"I walked onto the pitch when I signed and it felt amazing, these are the reasons we play football," Mulumbu told the club website.

"My immediate focus is to stay fit and ready and be 100 per cent ready. I've played at Celtic Park as the opposition and it's a special place to play, so I'm looking forward to being part of the team and playing there.

"I cannot describe how amazing this day is for me, but it's one step to the other. I have signed but now I must work hard to play.

"The first goal for me is to show to the manager that I'm ready. Anytime he needs me I will respond on the pitch. I know the game and what is expected of me so I'm going to be ready when the gaffer needs me.

"This is what you work for as a footballer. To play in a big team like Celtic is just amazing. I always work very hard and I want to help the young lads here.

"We have so much to achieve. We need to do well in the Europa League, retain all the domestic trophies and continue winning the Glasgow derbies. It's amazing to be part of that."

Celtic face Rangers on Sunday at Celtic Park, kicking off at 12 noon, live on Sky.