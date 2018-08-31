Moussa Dembele unhappy at Celtic for rejecting Lyon bid

Celtic have rejected an £18m bid from Lyon for Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele is unhappy that Celtic have blocked his proposed move to Lyon, Sky Sports News understands.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Thursday that Celtic had rejected a "significant offer", believed to be £18m, for the France U21 international.

Sky sources understand Celtic had previously assured Dembele they would not stop him leaving if an offer was received.

The 22-year-old was left out of Celtic's squad on Thursday night as the Hoops qualified for the Europa League with a 4-1 aggregate win over FK Suduva.

Dembele took to Twitter shortly before midnight to post an image containing the phrase: "A man without his word is nothing. A real man keeps his word."

Sky sources understand the message was aimed personally at Brendan Rodgers.

