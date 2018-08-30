Celtic reject 'significant offer' for Moussa Dembele

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Celtic have rejected a "significant offer" for striker Moussa Dembele.

Sky Sports News understands Lyon are the club to have made the approach.

Celtic boss Rodgers told BBC Scotland: "We have had a significant offer for Moussa Dembele which has been rejected; he's a player we don't want to lose, it's as simple as that."

Dembele was left out of Celtic's squad to face Suduva on Thursday night, with the Scottish champions level at 1-1 after the first leg of the Europa League qualifying play-off.

On Wednesday, Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas said the club have made contact with Dembele regarding a transfer and that he is interested in a move to France.

Speaking at a press conference, Aulas confirmed the talks, saying: "We are interested in Dembele, we have contacted him, he is interested, it is one of the tracks but we have others."

Any deal would have to be completed by midnight on Friday when the transfer window shuts in Scotland and France.