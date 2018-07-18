Steven Gerrard says Rangers need to improve as an attacking force

Steven Gerrard wants more from his Rangers team in the final third

Manager Steven Gerrard admitted he has concerns about Rangers' lack of attacking quality after their stalemate with FK Shkupi.

The Glasgow club eased into the Europa League second qualifying round 2-0 on aggregate, following a goalless second leg in Macedonia on Tuesday evening.

But, despite enjoying plenty of the play in Skopje, Rangers failed to extend their advantage and Gerrard confessed afterwards that he was worried about his side's lack of cutting edge.

"I'm a bit mixed right now," the former Liverpool captain told RangersTV.

"We're pleased with one side of the game but there is certainly a hell of a lot of work to do on the other side.

"Out of possession we were good, our shape was good. We were aggressive and I'm pleased with the clean sheet.

"I thought (goalkeeper) Allan McGregor and my two centre-backs (Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic) were outstanding."

Glenn Middleton and the Rangers forwards failed to find the net in Skopje

The hosts at the Philip II Arena rarely looked capable of troubling the Light Blues, but visiting goalkeeper McGregor did have to produce a crucial stop late on, to ensure Shkupi were not thrown a last-gasp glimmer of hope.

Gerrard continued: "Shkupi got one real chance on goal late on which we will look at, but our game management was really good.

"We handled everything that was put at us bar that one chance.

"So there is definitely a base there for how we want to look away from home. It's a platform to build on.

"But I'm disappointed with us in possession for the first 30 minutes. I don't think we passed the ball well enough, and throughout the game there was a serious lack of quality in the final third.

"There are things I'm pleased at, but I am concerned about the lack of quality in the final third."