Shkupi 0-0 Rangers: Steven Gerrard guides team through in Europa League

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard applauds the travelling fans at full time.

Rangers eased into the Europa League second qualifying round with a 2-0 aggregate win over Shkupi following a goalless draw in Macedonia on Tuesday.

Steven Gerrard's side took a two-goal advantage into the second leg and enjoyed a mostly comfortable 90 minutes at the Philip II Arena.

They will play the winners of the tie between Petrocub of Moldova and Croatian side Osijek in the next round.

Skipper James Tavernier's late penalty at Ibrox last Thursday had given the Light Blues some breathing space for the trip to Skopje.

And Rangers began the second leg on the front foot, Jamie Murphy almost steering in an Alfredo Morelos delivery from out wide, before just missing a cross from the right by Tavernier.

It was a frustrating evening for Glenn Middleton and the Rangers forwards

However, Rangers then found themselves having to survive a brief spell of pressure from the home side, during which goalkeeper Allan McGregor had to make saves from Blazhe Ilijoski and Kristijan Stojkovski.

Gers, with midfielder Ryan Jack in for the injured Scott Arfield, responded - and in the 24th minute, a driving run by Ibrox attacker Josh Windass ended with Shkupi keeper and captain Suat Zendeli pushing his shot to safety.

As the Light Blues regained control towards the end of the first half, Morelos failed to control a Tavernier cross inside the box and another chance was gone.

There were more encouraging signs from the visitors at the start of the second half.

Another powerful right-footed drive from Windass drew a good save from Zendeli, with Morelos adjudged offside from the rebound.

Eighteen-year-old winger Glenn Middleton replaced Windass soon afterwards and, as Rangers appeared to strengthen their grip on the tie, Zendeli punched away a Tavernier free-kick from 25 yards.

Gerrard says his Rangers side have 'a platform to build on'

In the 72nd minute, Ovie Ejaria, on loan from Liverpool, came on for Daniel Candeias, and seconds later he set up Middleton with a fine through-ball, but the teenager hit the side-netting with his drive from 12 yards.

Rangers were mostly in control in the final stages, although with two minutes remaining only a fine stop from McGregor to thwart the on-rushing Muarem Muarem ensured there would be no nervy ending.