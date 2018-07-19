Harry Forrester joins Iranian side managed by John Toshack

Harry Forrester joined Rangers from Doncaster in January 2016

Harry Forrester has signed for Iranian side Tractor Sazi - managed by John Toshack - a day after terminating his contract with Rangers.

Forrester scored eight goals in 44 appearances for Gers after joining from Doncaster in January 2016 but spent last season on loan at Sky Bet League One side AFC Wimbledon.

He will now try his luck in Iran with Tractor Sazi, who finished 10th in the 16-team Persian Gulf Pro League but were runners-up in three of the last seven years.

"Hello Tractor fans, Harry Forrester [here]. I am looking forward to a successful season and I will see you all soon," he told supporters on the club's official Instagram account.

Back in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers will be looking to start life under new manager Steven Gerarrd with a victory when they play Aberdeen on Sunday August 5. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 12:30pm.