Harry Forrester joins Iranian side managed by John Toshack
Forrester officially left Ibrox on Wednesday
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 19/07/18 5:00pm
Harry Forrester has signed for Iranian side Tractor Sazi - managed by John Toshack - a day after terminating his contract with Rangers.
Forrester scored eight goals in 44 appearances for Gers after joining from Doncaster in January 2016 but spent last season on loan at Sky Bet League One side AFC Wimbledon.
Rangers terminate Forrester's contract
Harry Forrester has left Rangers by mutual consent after two-and-a-half seasons with the Scottish Premiership club.
He will now try his luck in Iran with Tractor Sazi, who finished 10th in the 16-team Persian Gulf Pro League but were runners-up in three of the last seven years.
"Hello Tractor fans, Harry Forrester [here]. I am looking forward to a successful season and I will see you all soon," he told supporters on the club's official Instagram account.
Back in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers will be looking to start life under new manager Steven Gerarrd with a victory when they play Aberdeen on Sunday August 5. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 12:30pm.
