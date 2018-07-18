Harry Forrester leaves Rangers by mutual consent

Harry Forrester has left Rangers after two-and-a-half seasons at the club

Harry Forrester has left Rangers by mutual consent after two-and-a-half seasons with the Scottish Premiership club.

The 27-year-old joined Rangers in January 2016 from Doncaster Rovers before he was sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon for the 2017/18 season.

He made 44 appearances overall for the Glasgow side, scoring seven league goals and one in the Scottish Cup.

A club statement said: "Rangers can today confirm the club has terminated the contract of Harry Forrester by mutual consent.

Forrester made three FA Cup appearances for Neal Ardley's AFC Wimbledon side

"The 27-year-old made 44 appearances for the Gers, over two seasons, after signing in January 2016. He scored eight times for the Light Blues.

"Forrester was part of the squad won the 2015/16 Championship title and lifted the Petrofac Cup. The attacker spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon in EFL League One. He played 43 times scoring three goals in the process.

"Harry leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club for his future career."