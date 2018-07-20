Rangers sign Liverpool's Ryan Kent on season-long loan

Ryan Kent played in Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 11

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

Kent, 21, is a graduate from Liverpool's academy and spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Freiburg and Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City but only made 18 appearances across both spells.

The England U20 international signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool in August 2017.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has made nine signings since taking charge at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool captain has already secured a season-long loan deal for Reds midfielder Ovie Ejaria as well as a free transfer for Jon Flanagan following his release from the Reds.

Newspaper reports have claimed Blackburn Rovers were also interested in a loan deal for Kent.