Rangers manager Steven Gerrard refuses to comment on Hearts' Kyle Lafferty

Steven Gerrard says he is still on the lookout for a centre-half before transfer deadline day, but would not be drawn on Rangers' interest in Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty.

Sky Sports News understands Rangers have had a bid in the region of £200,000 rejected by Hearts for Lafferty as it fell well short of the Edinburgh club's valuation the striker, who scored 18 goals in all competitions last season,

Hearts boss Craig Levein stated he expects Rangers to continue their pursuit of the 30-year-old, but Gerrard would not be drawn into making a comment on him.

Gerrard said: "I have nothing to say about it - he is a Hearts player. In terms of number of bids I am not aware."

Rangers failed to seal a deal for Manchester City graduate Kean Bryan, who impressed on loan at Oldham last season and Gerrard said talks with the 21-year-old had ended.

Hearts' Kyle Lafferty started on the bench in their 5-0 win over ICT in the Scottish League Cup

"We have had loads of targets we have been monitoring and looking at. Unfortunately we couldn't get an agreement with Kean," he added.

"He wants to keep his options open, we respect that. You can see quite clearly we need a centreback so that is an area we are definitely trying to add in. So hopefully that will be sooner rather than later. "

When asked if he wanted new players in before next Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership opener against Aberdeen, Gerrard said: "I would love that. I hope it is tomorrow. I am in a rush."