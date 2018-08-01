Rangers to make further Kyle Lafferty offer

Kyle Lafferty is still of interest to Rangers and a second bid could be imminent

Rangers are planning to make a fresh offer for Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty, Sky Sports News understands.

Hearts boss Craig Levein said last weekend that Lafferty's "head was turned" by an initial offer of £200,000 from his former club, which was rejected.

Sky Sports News understands the 30-year-old held an amicable meeting with Hearts on Tuesday and that he has not handed in a transfer request.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would not comment about his interest in Lafferty when asked after their pre-season friendly against Wigan.

Lafferty scored more goals against Celtic last season than Rangers managed against their Old Firm rivals.

The Northern Ireland international joined Rangers in June 2008 and scored 38 goals in 138 appearances for the Ibrox club.

He joined Hearts last summer and scored 12 goals in 35 Scottish Premiership games, and 19 goals in total.