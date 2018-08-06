Rangers set to appeal Alfredo Morelos red card

1:06 Alfredo Morelos was sent off against Aberdeen on Sunday Alfredo Morelos was sent off against Aberdeen on Sunday

Rangers are set to appeal the decision to send off Alfredo Morelos during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen, according to Sky sources.

The club have until 3pm on Tuesday to formally submit an appeal to the Scottish FA.

The Colombian forward was dismissed just 12 minutes into Sunday's clash after appearing to kick out at Dons defender Scott McKenna off the ball.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said after the game: "You leave the referee with a decision if you kick out, but the disappointing thing is he has been barged clearly and whoever's spotted the red card should have spotted them too.

"That's the disappointing thing."

Asked if the club would appeal, he said: "There are always emotions straight after the game.

"We've got a long journey back to reflect and decide on it."

Rangers have now decided to lodge an appeal and, if it fails, Morelos will be handed a two-game ban, ruling him out of Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership game with St Mirren and a Betfred Cup match at Kilmarnock on August 19.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says 'it seems like the world is against us'

Gerrard further questioned the match officials in his press conference, saying: "It seems like the world is against us but we'll make sure we get better for that, because it looks like some more decisions will go against us as the season goes on.

"We need to try and use it to our advantage.

"It's not just today, I believe it's been happening for seasons. That's just my opinion."

