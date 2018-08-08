Rangers reject James Tavernier bid from West Brom

Rangers have turned down an initial offer from West Brom for James Tavernier

Rangers have rejected a £3m bid from West Brom for captain James Tavernier, according to Sky sources.

It is understood West Brom made the bid earlier on Wednesday, but Rangers have rejected the offer and will not consider selling until their valuation of Tavernier has been met.

The 26-year-old full-back has made more than 140 appearances for Rangers since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and scored a penalty for Steven Gerrard's side in their opening-day draw against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Baggies boss Darren Moore has already bolstered his defence with Kyle Bartley, Tosin Adarabioyo and Conor Townsend this summer, after losing Jonny Evans to Leicester and allowing Gareth McAuley to leave at the end of his contract.

Sky sources understand West Brom have also rejected an offer from Watford for central defender Craig Dawson.

It is understood the offer was an initial year-long loan for a fee of £750,000.

Tavernier scored against Aberdeen on Sunday

The bid also included an option to buy Dawson for £2.5m in instalments over four years adding up to a potential total of £10m.

