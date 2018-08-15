Rangers boss Steven Gerrard promises attacking football against Maribor

1:11 Steven Gerrard says Rangers will go out and attack against Maribor Steven Gerrard says Rangers will go out and attack against Maribor

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits his side won't just "sit back" despite their 3-1 lead over Maribor in the second leg of their Europa League third round qualifier.

Lassana Coulibaly scored in the 86th minute to take a two-goal cushion into their game at the Ljudski Vrt.

Maribor did score an away goal through Mitja Viler which is why Gerrard has said his team will not rest on their laurels in Slovenia

He said: "At some point Maribor are going to have to take certain risks in the game. I'll pick a team with enough attacking talent to hopefully go and hit Maribor this way.

Alfredo Morelos scored in the 14th minute against Maribor

"This is not a case of us coming out here and trying to grind through the 90 minutes to try and get over the line.

"This is a game for us to go and show we are a team who are moving forward, a team that's growing and a team that's got confidence.

"I want my players to play as big players and as a big team to show we are a threat away in Europe."

While finding the back of the net may not be an issue for the 38-year-old's squad - discipline has been an issue with two players has been sent off in back to back league games.

Ross McCrorie was sent off in Gerrard's first Scottish Premiership win

Alfredo Morelos and Ross McCrorie both received red cards with the former being reduced to a yellow.

"We spoke to the team straight after the game in the dressing room. I think the players understand the importance of trying to be disciplined and keeping 11 players on the pitch," Gerrard said.

"Especially when games are in the balance like this and with referees that we don't know very well.

"I think it is important that my players don't take any unnecessary risks, the job is difficult enough with 11 men especially against a top team like Maribor. Again before kick-off I'll mention it again so surely three times is enough."