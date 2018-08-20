Steven Gerrard does not want Rangers bye into Europa League group stages

1:22 Steven Gerrard was relieved to overcome Kilmarnock and saluted Alfredo Morelos Steven Gerrard was relieved to overcome Kilmarnock and saluted Alfredo Morelos

Steven Gerrard would rather Rangers fight for their place in the Europa League than allow Ufa's visa woes to hand them a walkover into the group stage.

The Russians are reportedly struggling to get the paperwork required to allow them to visit Ibrox for Thursday's play-off first leg completed in time, and may have to forfeit their place in the competition.

A decision is due to be made on Monday but Gerrard would prefer to see Rangers earn their place in the round-robin phase.

Speaking after his side booked a spot in the last eight of the Betfred Cup with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, he said: "I heard about it just before the game and we will have to wait and see how that pans out.

"I hope they get the visas and I hope they come. We are in a good place, we are looking forward to the game and the challenge and we want Ibrox to be rocking again for another great European night.

"We will see what happens. It is not really for me to comment on. I hope they get the issue resolved and we look forward to the challenge. I can't wait to walk out at Ibrox with it bouncing."

Rangers progressed to the Europa League play-off round after a 3-1 aggregate win over Maribor

Ufa set up their trip to Glasgow by knocking out Progres Neiderkorn on Thursday but the short turnaround after that match in Luxembourg has left club officials scrambling, with current tensions between the UK and Russia making the situation more complex.

They are now hoping to have the matter fast-tracked through the UK Embassy but Ufa's president Shamil Gazizov admits the tie currently hangs in the balance.

He was quoted by the Scottish Sun saying: "We are actively engaged in trying to obtain British visas. But everyone must understand this is a very difficult and challenging situation.

"After the game against Dinamo (Moscow), we will go with our prepared documents to the British Embassy.

"We hope they are able to accelerate the process but we will know for certain what is happening on Monday.

"We have been told even the accelerated process takes a minimum of five days so that would obviously not be enough time for us."