Rangers' Europa League opponents FC Ufa granted visas

FC Ufa sit 11th in the Russian top flight after four games

Rangers' Europa League opponents FC Ufa have been granted visas to travel to Scotland for the play-off round first leg on Thursday.

Sky Sports News understands that the Russian side are scheduled to land in Glasgow on Wednesday and are booked into a hotel in the city for the same day. They will then train at Ibrox on Wednesday evening.

Ufa set up their trip to Glasgow by knocking out Progres Niederkorn on Thursday but the short turnaround after that match in Luxembourg had left club officials scrambling, with current tensions between the UK and Russia making the situation more complex.

Celtic vs Rangers Live on

There were fears the team would have to forfeit their place in the competition, but Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he would rather his side fight for their place than be handed a walkover into the group stage.

Rangers have come through qualifying rounds against Shkupi, NK Osijek of Croatia and Maribor to reach the play-off round.

Gerrard's side last qualified for the group stage in the 2010/11 season and went on to reach the last 16 before PSV Eindhoven defeated them over two legs.

Rangers are unbeaten in all competitions since the former Liverpool captain took the reigns in May.