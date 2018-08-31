Rangers sign Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest on season-long loan

Joe Worrall moves to Ibrox for the rest of the season

Rangers have signed England U21 defender Joe Worrall on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Forest, made his first-team debut in October 2016 and has gone on to make 56 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

Worrall represented England at U20 level, captaining them to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017, and has won three caps for the U21 team.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard confirmed they were in talks with Worrall after Thursday's draw with Ufa, which clinched their place in the Europa League group stages.

Worrall has not featured in any of Nottingham Forest's seven games this season and was recommended to head out on loan by boss Aitor Karanka.

"Joe, if he does not play regular football here, will not play [for England U21s]. He needs to be playing regular football," Karanka told the Nottingham Evening Post.

"He needs to gain experience because he does have the ability to play [for Forest] in the future."

Rangers, who are unbeaten under Gerrard, face Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.