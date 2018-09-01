Alfredo Morelos signs new Rangers contract after summer interest from Bordeaux and Dynamo Kiev

Rangers have been handed a boost on the eve of the Old Firm derby with the news that striker Alfredo Morelos has signed a new four-year contract at Ibrox.

Morelos, who was a summer transfer target for French side Bordeaux and Ukranian champions Dynamo Kiev, has penned a new deal that expires in the summer of 2022.

The striker, who last week earned his first international call-up with Colombia, was Rangers' joint top scorer last season after finding the back of the net on 18 occasions.

Morelos said: "I am delighted to have extended my contract. This is such a massive club and I want to be with Rangers for as long as possible.

"I appreciate very much the support I have been given and I believe I have a special bond with the fans. To play in front of them always excites me."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told the club's official website: "I said we were talking about giving Alfredo a new deal and I am delighted to confirm we have now done exactly that.

"Alfredo is a vital part of what we are trying to create here and, although he has attracted close attention from other clubs, it is important we hold on to him."

Morelos, who was sent off against FC Ufa in Europa League qualifying in midweek, joined Rangers last summer from HJK Helsinki.

The 22-year-old began his career at Independiente Medellin in his native Colombia before an initial loan move to HJK, where he scored 30 goals in 43 appearances. He joined the Finnish side on a permanent basis at the start of 2017.

Morelos has scored six goals in all competitions so far this season and is expected to lead the line for Rangers for their visit to Celtic, live and exclusive on Sky Sports on Sunday.