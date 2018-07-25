Aberdeen sign Tommie Hoban on loan from Watford

Tommie Hoban has agreed to go to Aberdeen on loan

Aberdeen have signed Watford defender Tommie Hobdan on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, who was born in London but qualifies for the Republic of Ireland, will go straight into contention for Thursday's Europa League second qualifying round first-leg match against Burnley at Pittodrie pending receipt of his international clearance.

Hoban was given his Watford debut as a 16-year-old by Malky Mackay and has gone on to make 54 appearances for the Hertfordshire club.

He played 16 times for Blackburn during a loan spell in the 2016-7 season.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is pleased to have acquired Hoban, although Watford have the option to recall him in Janauary.

"Tommie is a player we had last week and thankfully we managed to get the deal resurrected," McInnes told the club's website.

"First and foremost he's an excellent defender and it's well known that we've been in the market for another defender and to get a player of his quality from Watford is a great piece of business.

"Although he can play anywhere in the defence, centre-back is his preferred position."

Tomas Cerny is joining Aberdeen on a one-year contract

Aberdeen have also signed goalkeeper Tomas Cerny from Partick Thistle on a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, Watford have confirmed that Nordin Amrabat has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a permanent deal.

The Saudi club announced the signing two weeks ago.