Aberdeen or Burnley to play Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa League

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen face Burnley on Thursday

The winners of the Europa League tie between Burnley and Aberdeen will face Istanbul Basaksehir in the third-qualifying round.

The sides meet at Pittodrie on Thursday, with the second leg taking place at Turf Moor seven days later, and the reward for the victors is a trip to the Turkish capital on August 9.

Basaksehir finished third in last season's Super Lig, three points behind champions Galatasaray and their squad contains former Premier League duo Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy and Barcelona loanee Arda Turan.

Hibs were 12-5 winners over NSI Runavik in the first round

Elsewhere, Rangers will play Georgia's Chikhura Sachkhere or Slovenians Maribor if they beat Osijek in the second-qualifying round, while Hibernian will come up against Molde or KF Laci if they get past Asteras Tripoli.

League of Ireland champions Cork City await the losers of the Champions League tie between Celtic and Rosenborg while Dundalk, who reached the Europa League group stages two seasons ago, could play European heavyweights Ajax if they beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

Rangers eased into the second-qualifying round with a 2-0 aggregate win over Shkupi

Irish League winners Crusaders could face BATE Borisov or HJK Helsinki while Welsh champions The New Saints are up against either Astana or FC Midtjylland.

Europa League third qualifying round draw - selected ties

Olimpija Ljubljana/Crusaders v BATE Borisov/HJK Helsinki

Cork City v Celtic/Rosenborg

The New Saints/Lincoln Red Imps v Astana/Midtjylland

Istanbul Basaksehir v Aberdeen/Burnley

Hibernian/Asteras Tripoli v Molde/Laci

First legs to be played on August 9 with second legs fixed for August 16