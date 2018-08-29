Aston Villa's Aaron Tshibola rejoins Kilmarnock on loan

Aaron Tshibola impressed in his first spell at Kilmarnock last season

Kilmarnock have signed midfielder Aaron Tshibola on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Rugby Park and is looking forward to his second spell working under Steve Clarke.

Tshibola made 14 appearances for Kilmarnock in 2017/18 as they secured their best points total in the Scottish Premiership since the move to three points for a win.

He told Kilmarnock's website: "It feels great to be back here at Kilmarnock and I can't wait to get started again.

"We had a great end to last season and it felt like I had unfinished business with Kilmarnock so it feels right to come back.

"We've got a great bunch of lads in the changing room as well as a great manager and coaching staff. I know there are a few new faces but knowing so many of the players from last year means that I don't need to do much settling back in.

"I played in some great games last season and I feel like there's a lot more to come from me."