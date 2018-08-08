Thomas Agyepong completes loan move to Hibernian

Thomas Agyepong has joined Hibernian on loan

Thomas Agyepong has signed for Hibernian on a loan deal from Manchester City.

Agyepong will join up with Neil Lennon's squad once the necessary visa process has been completed.

The 21-year-old signed for City from the Right to Dream Academy in 2015 but is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League champions.

He has spent time out on loan at FC Twente before he played for two seasons at NAC Breda where he made 39 appearances and scored twice.

The winger made his international debut for Ghana in June 2017 where he played in the 5-0 win over Ethiopia.

Agyepong will wear the No 17 jersey at Hibs.

