Paul Hartley leaves Falkirk by mutual agreement

Paul Hartley has left his role as Falkirk manager by mutual agreement.

Falkirk are currently bottom of the Scottish Championship after three consecutive defeats to start the season.

Assistant manager Gordon Young will take charge of the first team in the interim while the club search for Hartley's replacement.

A club statement read: "The Board of Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to Paul for all of his work during his time at The Falkirk Stadium. We wish Paul and his family the very best for the future.

"In the interim period, Gordon Young will take charge of first-team affairs.

"A recruitment process will begin with immediate effect.

"The club is committed to keeping supporters informed as new arrangements are put in place. We thank our fans for your patience as we seek to build a positive platform for the season ahead."

Hartley took over from Peter Houston at the club in October 2017 after being sacked by Dundee.