Betfred Cup round-up: Ayr, Dundee, Motherwell progress into last 16

Ayr United's Lawrence Shankland (L) celebrates with Robbie Crawford

Ayr United, Ross County, St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Livingston, Motherwell and Kilmarnock were among the teams to book their place in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup on Saturday.

Ayr got the 2-0 victory they needed at Partick Thistle to top Group E as they joined fellow pool winners in the next round.

Queen of the South, Dundee and St Mirren - who won 6-0 against Dumbarton - will also be in the hat for the knockout stages after doing enough to clinch a best runners-up slot.

However, while Sunday's draw also marks European competitors Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibernian's entry into the competition, Thistle will have to wait until the conclusion of Hearts' clash with Inverness to see if they progress.

Their defeat to Ayr leaves the Maryhill side on nine points with a goal difference of plus three.

Hearts and Caley Thistle could end up stealing the last two places as long as their final Group C encounter on Sunday does not end in a draw or a defeat of more than three goals for current leaders Inverness.

Ayr got their all-important win thanks to frontman Lawrence Shankland, who continued his impressive start to the campaign with another double, taking his tally to eight goals in four games.

Ross County's Group A clash at Alloa was held up by 15 minutes while a replacement for referee Greg Aitken was drafted in after he was called away by a "personal matter".

But the delay did not disrupt the Staggies, who top their section thanks to second-half strikes from Callum Morris and Harrison Paton sealed a 2-0 win.

Dunfermline had to come from behind against Stirling to claim a 3-1 victory which sees them triumph in Group D.

Peter MacDonald had the Binos ahead at the interval but Myles Hippolyte netted twice either side of a James Vincent header as the Pars responded in the second half.

Meanwhile, in the games involving teams who had already been knocked out, Falkirk came from behind to beat East Fife 2-1.

Anton Dowds opened the scoring for the home side but the visitors fought back and a Dylan Mackin double handed the points to the Bairns.

Goals from Daniel Park and Jamie Masson gave Cove Rangers a 2-0 win over Raith Rovers while Morton romped to a 5-0 triumph over Albion Rovers at Cappielow.

Bob McHugh and Connor Bell both struck to put the home side comfortably ahead at the interval and a second-half double from Michael Tidser, plus a Ben Armour goal, completed the rout.

Dundee United were easy 4-0 winners at Elgin City with Nicky Clark helping himself to a double. Adam Barton then tucked home a penalty before Declan Glass sealed the win late on.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh City finished their campaign with a 4-2 win over Stranraer, with Robbie McIntyre, Gareth Rodger, Craig Thomson and Blair Henderson all getting on the scoresheet.