Tom Aldred returns to Motherwell on season-long loan from Bury

Tom Aldred (R) spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell

Bury defender Tom Aldred has returned to Motherwell on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell, playing every minute in the Scottish Premiership after joining in January.

Aldred also played an integral role as Motherwell reached the Scottish Cup final, where they lost to Celtic 2-0.

"I'm buzzing to be back," Aldred told the club's website. "It doesn't feel as if I have been away.

Delighted to be back @MotherwellFC!! Looking forward to getting started again!! #SIWY ⚽️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/m7ByxPfrrr — Tom Aldred (@tomaldred_20) August 9, 2018

"Just getting back into the ground, it reignited great memories of last season here and I am keen to kick on again.

"I am excited to start a season in Scotland and my hope is we can kick on again this term."

The former Carlisle, Watford and Blackpool defender will wear the number five shirt this season and goes straight into Motherwell's squad for Saturday's Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton.