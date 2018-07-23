Malcom targeted by Barcelona despite agreement with Roma

Roma had reached a deal to sign Malcom before Barcelona registered their interest

Malcom's potential move to Roma has been thrown into doubt after Barcelona expressed an interest in signing the Brazilian.

Roma had reached an agreement with Bordeaux to sign the 21-year-old, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms with the Italian club.

A statement released by Bordeaux on Monday read: "FC Girondins de Bordeaux informs you that an agreement has been reached, subject to the signature of the administrative documents, with AS Roma for the transfer of Malcom."

However, Sky in Italy are reporting that Barcelona have now entered the race the sign the highly-rated forward, who scored 12 goals in 38 appearances last season.

Bordeaux refused to sell Malcom in the January transfer window, with Gus Poyet announcing he would not have taken the manager's job without assurances the forward would remain until at least the end of the season.

However, the Brazilian told UOL in February that he had agreed with the French side that he could leave this summer.

Inter Milan are also interested in Malcom, according to Sky in Italy, while Sky sources understand Everton were also keen on signing the Brazilian earlier this summer.