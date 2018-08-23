Thierry Henry backed for Bordeaux job by ex-Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira has backed Thierry Henry for the Bordeaux manager's job

Thierry Henry would be a "very good" appointment for Bordeaux, according to the ex-forward's former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira.

Sky sources understand Henry is in talks with the Ligue 1 side over their vacant managerial role following the suspension of Gus Poyet last week.

Henry has been working as an assistant to Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez since 2016 and was part of the backroom staff that led the Red Devils to third place at the World Cup in Russia.

"It would be very good for Bordeaux," Vieira, the current manager of Nice, said.

"It would be very good for him. It would be very good for Ligue 1 because of his notoriety. I know he's someone who really wants to be a coach and he has the means to succeed.

"He has had a lot of experiences. I think it would be a great thing for football because he has a lot to contribute and a lot to give."

Vieira added: "[Henry] wants to be a coach. He has had his offers and he has made his choice and has the means to succeed.

"He wants to be a coach. Whether it's for Bordeaux or another challenge, it would be good for him and it would be good for football as well."