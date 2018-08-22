Thierry Henry considering Bordeaux coaching role

Thierry Henry is in talks with Bordeaux over the vacant coach's role, according to Sky sources.

The position is one of a number being considered by the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward.

French broadcaster RMC reported on Wednesday morning that he had agreed to take the role, but Sky understands talks are still ongoing.

Henry, who left Sky Sports in the summer to concentrate on his coaching career, has been working as an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez since 2016.

He was part of the backroom staff that led Belgium to third place at the World Cup in Russia.

The Ligue 1 side recently suspended manager Gus Poyet after he was critical of a transfer that had been made without his knowledge.

Bordeaux sold striker Gaetan Laborde to rivals Montpellier and Poyet reacted furiously after their Europa League win over FC Mariupol, labelling the transfer "a disgrace".

Poyet was suspended for a week with Eric Bedouet taking over for Sunday's league clash with Toulouse, which saw Bordeaux fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Henry's interest in the role was brought to light on Monday by his long-time manager at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger.

"Yes, he wants to do it," Wenger told Corse Matin. "He is intelligent and he has the qualities.

Henry made 254 appearances for Arsenal between 1999 and 2007 and won 123 caps for France.