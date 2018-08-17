Gus Poyet suspended by Bordeaux after calling club a 'disgrace'

Gus Poyet was in charge of Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua before moving to Bordeaux in January 2018

Bordeaux have suspended manager Gus Poyet for a week after an emotional bust-up with the club's owners.

Eric Bedouet has taken charge of the squad in the absence of Poyet and will prepare them for Sunday's trip to Toulouse.

Former Brighton and Sunderland boss Poyet labelled the French club a "disgrace" after one of his strikers, Gaetan Laborde, was sold to league-rivals Montpellier without his knowledge on Thursday.

Bordeaux reached the Europa League play-off with a 2-1 victory over FC Marioupoul on Thursday night but Poyet, who has only been in charge since January, says he no longer has "the desire to continue" at the helm.

"No I am not happy, It is one of my worst days at the club," the 50-year-old Uruguayan said. "What the club have done with Gaetan Laborde is a disgrace.

"I think we have to stop here. I told the club not to let him leave until we had bought someone else."

Laborde, 24, who has represented France at youth level, made 20 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux last season and came through the club's academy.

The French transfer window is open until August 31 with Bordeaux seeing a £3.75m bid for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos rejected this week.

"They have not recruited and they let Laborde go," Poyet added on Thursday. "I arrived at 11.35am. Laborde was not here. He was in Montpellier. Nobody told me anything.

"I want to talk to my agent and I am going to make a decision. I don't know how this is going to finish.

"Do I have the desire to continue? No. They have done that against me, against the players and the supporters.

"I need an explanation from the club: from the owner or the president. They are going to explain to me tomorrow [Friday] and we will see if I carry on or not. Am I going to resign? I don't know."