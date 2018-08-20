Thierry Henry wants Bordeaux job, says Arsene Wenger

Thierry Henry has been linked with French club Bordeaux

Arsene Wenger says Thierry Henry wants to take charge of Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 side suspended current manager Gus Poyet on Friday after he labelled the French club a "disgrace".

Poyet was unhappy after one of his strikers, Gaetan Laborde, was sold to league rivals Montpellier without his knowledge.

The former Brighton and Sunderland boss says he no longer has "the desire to continue" at Bordeaux and Wenger says Henry is keen to take on the role.

"Yes, he wants to do it," Wenger told Corse Matin. "He is intelligent and he has the qualities.

"The existential question that we always ask ourselves is whether we are ready to sacrifice our life for the coaching profession."

Henry tbecame assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez in 2016.

The Red Devils reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia before being eliminated by eventual winners France.