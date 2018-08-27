Thierry Henry turns down Bordeaux head coach role

Thierry Henry will not be taking charge of Bordeaux

Thierry Henry has turned down the chance to become Bordeaux's new head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

Henry asked for the weekend to consider the offer and earlier on Monday informed the Ligue 1 club of his decision.

It is understood the club will turn their attentions to the former Leicester boss, Claudio Ranieri.

According to Sky sources, Henry had concerns over the availability of funds and a lack of clarity over the ownership of the Ligue 1 club - which is presently in takeover negotiations with Miami-based investment fund General American Capital Partners.

The Ligue 1 side recently suspended manager Gus Poyet after he labelled the club "a disgrace" following the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier without his knowledge.

Henry has been working as an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez since 2016

The club also sold star man Malcom to Barcelona for £36m over the summer, and Henry is understood to have had misgivings over guaranteed future investments in the first-team squad.

Henry, who left his role as a Sky Sports pundit in the summer to concentrate on his coaching career, was linked with the Aston Villa job earlier this summer.

The 41-year-old has been working as an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez since 2016 and was part of the backroom staff that led the team to third place at the World Cup in Russia.