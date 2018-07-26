WATCH: Neymar barges teenager into wall after tackle during five-a-side tournament

Watch as Neymar barges a teenager into a wall after being tackled during a five-a-side competition in Brazil.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was taking part in 'The Neymar Jr Five' - the world's largest five-a-side competition - in Santos, and after producing some impressive skill, a young amateur took the ball from him.

Neymar was having none of it, and knocked his opponent over in frustration before the referee awarded the youngster a free-kick.

The 26-year-old helped Brazil to the World Cup quarter-final this summer as his side crashed out to Belgium.

