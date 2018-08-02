Stanley N'Soki targeted by Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez wants to sign Stanley N'Soki from PSG

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N'Soki, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands talks have taken place between the two clubs, however Benitez admitted on Wednesday night he has "no idea" if any transfers are close.

The 19-year-old full-back would cost Newcastle in the region of £7m. N'Soki has only made one senior appearance for PSG, but has been involved in their pre-season matches this summer.

Benitez is unsure if Newcastle will make any new signings before their season gets underway against Tottenham on August 11.

"I said what I had to say on transfers two months ago, we'll see what the next 10 days bring," said Benitez.

1:26 Benitez admits he is unsure if Newcastle will make any more signings before the season starts Benitez admits he is unsure if Newcastle will make any more signings before the season starts

"I have no idea. I have no idea how close we are to anyone," he added when pushed on whether Newcastle would be signing anyone in the next week.

"Now is not a time to talk about [Salomon] Rondon or Gayle, it's a time to analyse what's gone on these last two months.

"I said two months ago what we needed, and 10 days before the start of season we have four or five players we thought we could bring but we haven't - and we still are where we are."