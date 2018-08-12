Schalke's Thilo Kehrer set to join Paris Saint-Germain

Kehrer in action for Schalke against Bayer Leverkusen

Young German centre-back Thilo Kehrer will join Paris Saint-Germain from Schalke after the two clubs reached agreement on a deal, the Bundesliga side announced on Sunday.

The 21-year-old will cost PSG manager Thomas Tuchel 37 million euros, according to German newspaper Bild.

Kehrer was part of the Germany outfit which won the European U-21 Championships a year ago and played 27 Bundesliga matches last season.

"The economic dimension, in other words the transfer fee for a player whose contract expires next year, is why we accepted this move," said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel.

PSG kick off their Ligue 1 title defence on Sunday against Caen at the Parc des Princes.

Kehrer will have to fight with Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos for a place in the French champions' defence.