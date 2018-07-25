Barcelona send official to Finland as interest in Domingos Quina intensifies

Domingos Quina is being watched by Barcelona

Barcelona are sending an official to Finland watch West Ham's highly-rated teenager Domingos Quina play in the U19 European Championship semi-finals, Sky Sports News understands.

Quina has been impressing scouts at the tournament and Portugal U19s are playing against Ukraine in Vaasa in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Sky sources understand Barca representatives will discuss the possibility of a deal to sign the teenager, who scored a sensational goal against Italy last week.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Barcelona were the latest club to inquire about Quina's availability. Scouts from the Catalan giants have been monitoring the 18-year old.

It is understood Bundesliga clubs Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen are also keen to sign the midfielder, who is in the last year of his contract.

The Hammers, therefore, are understood to be willing to sell the player this summer for a fee in excess of £600,000.

Quina joined West Ham when his youth deal at Chelsea expired in 2016 and has been monitored by a string of Premier League clubs.

He was impressive for the Hammers' U23s last season, however, with two goals in 18 appearances.