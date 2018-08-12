Sevilla threaten Super Cup action over non-EU players

Barcelona train ahead of their Spanish Super Cup game against Sevilla

Sevilla could take legal action should Barcelona include more than three non-EU players in their Spanish Super Cup squad for Sunday's game in Tangier, Morocco, live on Sky Sports.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced that teams could field an unlimited number of players without EU citizenship, a change in the rules for La Liga, which limits teams to three non-EU players in a matchday squad.

Reports suggest that Sevilla could even withdraw from the game in protest.

In a series of firsts for the Super Cup, the game will be played outside Spain, in Tangier, just across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Malcom could make his first competitive appearance for his new club

This is also the first year that the trophy will be decided over one game, with the Super Cup previously a two-legged affair.

In a statement released on Twitter, Sevilla made clear their objections to the decision: "Sevilla FC is surprised by the RFEF's statement 24 hours before the Super Cup.

"It has stated that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered, despite the fact that in their last notice for the 18/19 season, only three were due to be permitted, without exception.

"The club's legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona submit a team with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible ground for the filing of a complaint on account of an improper line up."

Barcelona have taken four non-EU players to Morocco, Chilean Arturo Vidal and the Brazilian trio of Malcom, Marlon and Arthur.

Club captain Lionel Messi and forward Luis Suarez already have EU citizenship, while Brazilian Philippe Coutinho is thought to have obtained a Portuguese passport through his wife, Aine.