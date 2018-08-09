Philippe Coutinho handed legendary Barcelona No 7 shirt

Philippe Coutinho wore the No 14 shirt last season

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the legendary No 7 shirt, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The Brazil international was given the No 14 jersey for the second half of last season following his £146m January arrival from Liverpool.

However, the La Liga champions have swapped it for the new campaign, claiming the number is "synonymous with great players" in the club's history.

Arda Turan was the last player to wear the shirt, but it has previously been occupied by the likes of David Villa, Henrik Larsson and Luis Figo.

Coutinho scored eight goals in 18 La Liga appearances for the Catalan club last season.