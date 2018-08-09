Philippe Coutinho handed legendary Barcelona No 7 shirt
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 09/08/18 1:02pm
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the legendary No 7 shirt, the club confirmed on Thursday.
The Brazil international was given the No 14 jersey for the second half of last season following his £146m January arrival from Liverpool.
However, the La Liga champions have swapped it for the new campaign, claiming the number is "synonymous with great players" in the club's history.
Arda Turan was the last player to wear the shirt, but it has previously been occupied by the likes of David Villa, Henrik Larsson and Luis Figo.
Coutinho scored eight goals in 18 La Liga appearances for the Catalan club last season.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.