Real Madrid and Juventus close to agreeing Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, according to Sky sources.

It is understood there could be significant developments in the next 48 hours, with Real expected to make a final decision about how to proceed with the offer from Juventus.

The Serie A side are hoping to push through a club-record £88m deal for the 33-year-old, who is set to leave Madrid after nine years at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo, who is Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer with 450 to his name, has won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four Champions League crowns during his time with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League on five occasions, four with Real Madrid

Sky Sports News understands talks have been ongoing between Juventus, Madrid and Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Mendes has previously insisted Ronaldo would be "eternally grateful" to Madrid if he decides to leave the club this summer.

"If this happens it will simply be a new stage, a new challenge in his brilliant career," Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid, he will be eternally grateful to the club, the president, all the directors, the medical staff, all the staff without exception, as well as all the Madrid fans around the world."