Gareth Bale tipped to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid by Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui says Gareth Bale is "very happy" at the club, and is the perfect man to fill the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale's future at the Bernabeu has been unclear over the summer with reports claiming Manchester United are keen to bring the Wales forward back to the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Madrid's pre-season clash with United in Miami, Lopetegui said: "He's very, very happy.

"He's very happy to play at Real Madrid. He's happy to be here, this is a fantastic opportunity for him to show his talent.

"I've talked to him like I've talked to everyone. He's with the team, he's happy, he's in line with our goals and it's a start of a new exciting path for us that I'm looking forward to."

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is very happy to stay at the Bernabeu

Lopetegui is confident the 29-year-old winger can fill the void left by Ronaldo's £105m transfer to Juventus.

He added: "We first recognise Cristiano as one of the most important players in the recent history of Real Madrid, he vocalised his desire to leave and the club gave him all the facilities to do so. We wish him all the luck in the world.

"And when it comes to our players, Bale and everyone else, we are completely convinced we have the players to move forward.

"Bale is a magnificent player with qualities and we are convinced he and everyone else can fill the void."