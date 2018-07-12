Gareth Bale set for talks with Real Madrid over future

Gareth Bale has scored 70 goals in 126 appearances for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid will become clearer next week as he holds his first face-to-face talks with new coach Julen Lopetegui, according to Sky sources.

The majority of Real's players will return to training next week with Bale keen to know what role he will have in Lopetegui's plans as he prepares for his first La Liga campaign at the Bernabeu.

Sky Sports News understands that Bale's representatives are also due to travel to Madrid in the next fortnight for talks with club president Florentino Perez to discuss the Wales international's future in the Spanish capital.

Madrid have been linked with summer moves for Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard. However, they may be unwilling to lose Bale following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

The news comes amid renewed reports on Thursday that Manchester United are keen to bring Bale back to the Premier League. However, Sky Sports News understands that no official negotiations have taken place as of yet.