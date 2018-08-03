Luka Modric can only leave Real Madrid if £668m release clause met, says Florentino Perez

Luka Modric will not be allowed to leave Real Madrid unless his release clause is met

Luka Modric will not be allowed to leave Real Madrid unless a club meets his £668m release clause, according to club president Florentino Perez.

Sky in Italy reported earlier in the week that Inter Milan had made contact with Modric's agents over a possible move.

Real Madrid have already sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £105m this summer, and Perez insists Modric will not move unless his staggering release clause is met.

"The only possibility that Modric leaves is by paying 750m euros (£668m)," Perez was quoted as saying in Marca.

The Croatian international was named the best player at the World Cup

Croatia international Modric, named the best player at the World Cup, renewed his contract at the Bernabeu in November 2016 and it is set to run until 2020.

Inter Milan also showed interest in Arturo Vidal but is now poised to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich in a £27m deal.